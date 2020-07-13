Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 59,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Peabody Energy worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 418,105 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 147,514 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 399,177 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,110,145 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 742,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,956 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 183,286 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Shares of BTU stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTU. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Clarkson Capital cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.