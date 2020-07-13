28,553 Shares in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 16,584,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,764,000 after buying an additional 5,063,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 33.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,300,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,060 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 240.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,838,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,100 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at $3,579,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 41.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,192,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 349,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $2.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 105.97% and a negative net margin of 151.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

