Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 108.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,558 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,087,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 507.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,052,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,317,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 555,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,536,000 after purchasing an additional 73,999 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,031,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $972.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.27 and a beta of 1.73.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. BGC Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $603.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.75 million. Equities analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.