AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 6,072 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,415 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Peabody Energy worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,016 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,440 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 399,177 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 35,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Shares of BTU opened at $2.87 on Monday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $280.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.32). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

