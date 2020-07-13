Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.16% of RTI Surgical worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 310,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 190,429 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in RTI Surgical by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in RTI Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RTI Surgical by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 105,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in RTI Surgical by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,060,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 789,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RTIX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RTI Surgical in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Shares of RTIX stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.40.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTI Surgical Holdings Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX).

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.