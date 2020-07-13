Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 573.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.19% of Solid Biosciences worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 68.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 50,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 8.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. Solid Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Solid Biosciences Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

