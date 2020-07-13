Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Arlo Technologies worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arlo Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%. The company had revenue of $65.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

