Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 182,446 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.15% of USD Partners worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in USD Partners by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 36,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in USD Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in USD Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 329,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in USD Partners by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. USD Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

