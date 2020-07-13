Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 294,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,215 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Veru were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VERU. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Veru by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 507,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $208.10 million, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Veru Inc has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.74.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veru Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VERU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Veru to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

