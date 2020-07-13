Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 5,900 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.20% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 122.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $3.06 on Monday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.01% and a negative net margin of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PIRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pieris Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

