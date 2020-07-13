Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,696,219 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,953 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of FuelCell Energy worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 48.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

FCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. FuelCell Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $668.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.04.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 63.60% and a negative net margin of 138.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

