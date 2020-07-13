AQR Capital Management LLC Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 275.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,071 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New Senior Investment Group worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

SNR stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a market cap of $261.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.66. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNR shares. ValuEngine upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New Senior Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.