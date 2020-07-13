AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 212,476 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Armstrong Flooring worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 19.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,735,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 285,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 161,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 129,683 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 344,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 79,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 37,667 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AFI opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.24. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFI. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

