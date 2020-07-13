Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 111,896 Shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,896 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 5.19% of Mesa Air Group worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MESA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.40. Mesa Air Group Inc has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 3.81%. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MESA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen downgraded Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

