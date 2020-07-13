Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) by 116.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,135 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYMX. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 97.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 35,060 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NYMX opened at $3.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.33 million, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 14,341.11% and a negative return on equity of 285.17%.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.