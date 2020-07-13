Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 205,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of Quad/Graphics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 348.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 270.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUAD opened at $3.25 on Monday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $174.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

