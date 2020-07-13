AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Quad/Graphics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 348.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 270.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QUAD opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $174.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.83. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

