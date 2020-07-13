Axa Trims Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Axa lessened its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 563,400 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 379,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTEN. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.90 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $632.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.69. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.95 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

