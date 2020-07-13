Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 23,500 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 71.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Organogenesis by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 38,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 57,572 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 12,569.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 116,144 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $3.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. Organogenesis Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $366.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 124.66% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Organogenesis from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut Organogenesis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

