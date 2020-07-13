Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 200.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,317,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 16,424,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,495,000 after buying an additional 2,033,925 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 604.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,074,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,960 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 6,185.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 882,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 868,726 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Shares of WETF opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $544.36 million, a P/E ratio of -348.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.81 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 0.84%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Wisdom Tree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

