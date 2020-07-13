Royal Bank of Canada Sells 93,457 Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 93,457 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.38% of Wisdom Tree Investments worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the first quarter worth $1,508,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 5,283.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 45,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 44,649 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 406,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 6,185.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 882,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 868,726 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 311,132 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WETF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Wisdom Tree Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $3.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $544.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.81 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

