Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.23% of Harvard Bioscience worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBIO. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 231.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, Director Alan I. Edrick purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Green purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

