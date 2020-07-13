Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stake in Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,007 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Acer Therapeutics were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 39.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 22.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Shares of ACER stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. Acer Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

