AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,459 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of ConturaEnergyInc . worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 367,952 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 2,670.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 409,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 394,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 319,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter.

Get ConturaEnergyInc . alerts:

CTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Benchmark cut shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRA opened at $3.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $49.78.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $470.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.50 million.

ConturaEnergyInc . Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.