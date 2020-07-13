Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 94,632 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,632 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.44% of ORBCOMM worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 57,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORBC shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

ORBCOMM stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. ORBCOMM Inc has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.33 million, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.16.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $66.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.