Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $512.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post $512.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $377.73 million to $667.00 million. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $667.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on SWN. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 507,227 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,558,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 132,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.52. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

