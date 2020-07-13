Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $705.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) to report sales of $705.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $662.00 million to $730.70 million. Timken posted sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.91 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

TKR opened at $44.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Timken by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,924,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,245,000 after acquiring an additional 105,914 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,600,000 after purchasing an additional 120,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Timken by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 46,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,940,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,137 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

