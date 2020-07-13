Analysts Anticipate Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.41 Million

Brokerages predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will report $510.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $512.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $509.80 million. Maxim Integrated Products posted sales of $556.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MXIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,446 shares of company stock worth $3,924,336. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $4,401,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $64.09 on Monday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

