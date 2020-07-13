Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will announce $140.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.19 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $137.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $565.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $554.31 million to $572.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $571.88 million, with estimates ranging from $561.59 million to $583.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $145.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,238.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $105,000. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

