Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.78 Billion

Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post $10.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $10.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $39.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.95 billion to $40.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $42.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.68 billion to $44.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $49.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

