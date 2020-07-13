GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 577,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of GTY Technology worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTYH. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GTY Technology by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 85,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GTY Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of GTY Technology by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of GTY Technology by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in GTY Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTYH opened at $3.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GTY Technology Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $7.39.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GTY Technology from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

GTY Technology Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

