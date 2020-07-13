Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 1,017.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 286,322 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FVE opened at $3.79 on Monday. Five Star Senior Living Inc has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $119.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $297.45 million during the quarter.

Five Star Senior Living Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

