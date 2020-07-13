Zacks: Analysts Expect GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) to post sales of $191.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.85 million and the highest is $195.05 million. GDS posted sales of $143.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $806.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $795.25 million to $813.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $174.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.12 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.34 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GDS by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,439,000 after purchasing an additional 89,165 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 1,609.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 205,952 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $85.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.09 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. GDS has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $91.97.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.