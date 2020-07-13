AQR Capital Management LLC Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 188.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,569 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of GlycoMimetics worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 54.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 26.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

GLYC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GlycoMimetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $174.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.55. GlycoMimetics Inc has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $13.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.78.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

