AQR Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 71,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sientra by 6,407.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 62,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 87,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 176,835 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 1.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,902,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth $1,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIEN. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Sientra from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Sientra from $6.50 to $5.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sientra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

SIEN opened at $4.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Sientra Inc has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 101.94% and a negative net margin of 134.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sientra Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

