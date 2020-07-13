Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,649 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.92% of Radiant Logistics worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 117.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Radiant Logistics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $177.22 million during the quarter.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

