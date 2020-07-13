Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $192,000 Stock Position in Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.17% of Container Store Group worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Container Store Group by 69.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 94.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th.

Shares of Container Store Group stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.02. Container Store Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

