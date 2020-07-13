Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 510,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,255,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

