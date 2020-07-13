Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 510,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,255,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Read More: What is the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc
Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Arlo Technologies Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Arlo Technologies Inc
Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in USD Partners LP
Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in USD Partners LP
Veru Inc Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC
Veru Inc Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC
Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 5,900 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc
Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 5,900 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in FuelCell Energy Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in FuelCell Energy Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report