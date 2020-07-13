Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOK stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.59.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

