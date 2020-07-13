Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 8,957 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Daktronics worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Daktronics by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Daktronics by 14.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Daktronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Daktronics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Daktronics by 144.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 391,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,739.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.52 million, a PE ratio of 208.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Daktronics had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

