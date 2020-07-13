Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Gold Resource worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gold Resource by 26.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Bill M. Conrad sold 9,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $34,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,090 shares in the company, valued at $878,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GORO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $4.16 on Monday. Gold Resource Co. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.42 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

