$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) to announce sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the highest is $2.29 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $9.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $12.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of SAH opened at $35.45 on Monday. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 11,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $417,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $913,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $824,876 over the last three months. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.