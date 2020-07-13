Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 105.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,698 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,509 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Recro Pharma were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Recro Pharma by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,676,000 after buying an additional 165,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $2,572,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,187 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Recro Pharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Recro Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In related news, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 80,000 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $657,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,014.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ REPH opened at $4.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. Recro Pharma Inc has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.30). Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Recro Pharma Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.