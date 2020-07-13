Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $182,000 Stock Position in J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.32% of J Alexanders worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in J Alexanders by 1,999.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 57,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded J Alexanders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other J Alexanders news, CEO Mark A. Parkey purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Also, Chairman Lonnie J. Stout II purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 104,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,356.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 58,550 shares of company stock worth $283,218. 16.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of J Alexanders stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. J Alexanders Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

