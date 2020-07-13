GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GameStop were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $11,016,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 69,002 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $3,071,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 238,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 332.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 181,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GME stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.88). GameStop had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $184,362.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,484.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

