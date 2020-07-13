AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,187 Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NMRK. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.37.

Shares of NMRK opened at $4.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $785.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Newmark Group Inc has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.27 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 41.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.47%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

