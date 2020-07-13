APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 446,039 Shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 214.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446,039 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.37% of Newmark Group worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $7,444,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,214 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 936.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,069,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 966,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 119.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,338,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 728,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. Bank of America lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.37.

Shares of NMRK opened at $4.41 on Monday. Newmark Group Inc has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $785.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $483.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.27 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

