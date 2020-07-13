Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) to announce $207.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $207.50 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $203.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $840.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $827.00 million to $853.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $867.05 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $919.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 52.96%. The business had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Brooks Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

BRKS stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,265,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,688 in the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5,183.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 21.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.