Axa Increases Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Axa lifted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 178.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,297,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after buying an additional 5,963,011 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 93.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 186,325 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,784,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 527,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 275,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

NYSE:CVE opened at $4.42 on Monday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.53). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.