Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 901,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,860 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth $3,218,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORC. TheStreet lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

NYSE ORC opened at $4.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $293.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.28. Orchid Island Capital Inc has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.64). Research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.90%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.74%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

